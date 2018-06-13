Reliance Jio counters Bharti’s new tariff plans with additional data, discounts

Under the offer, available from June 12 to June 30, Jio is offering Rs 100 discount on recharges of Rs 300 and above and 20% on recharges below Rs 300, provided the user recharges through the MyJio app and pays using PhonePe wallet.

In order to counter Bharti Airtel’s latest prepaid offerings, Reliance Jio on Tuesday introduced a limited period offer providing additional 1.5 GB of 4G data per day on top of the existing data limit and discount on recharges.

Under the offer, available from June 12 to June 30, Jio is offering Rs 100 discount on recharges of Rs 300 and above and 20% on recharges below Rs 300, provided the user recharges through the MyJio app and pays using PhonePe wallet.

Now a user needs to pay Rs 120 for Jio’s Rs 149 plan, under which the company is offering 3GB of 4G data per day for 28 days (against 1.5 GB per day) at a price of `1.43 per GB. In comparison, Bharti’s Rs 149 plan offers 2GB of 3G/4G data per day at Rs 2.66 per GB. It has a validity of 28 days.

Jio’s other popular prepaid Rs 399 plan is available for Rs 299 under the limited period offer. Under this a user will get 3GB of 4G data per day (against 1.5 GB per day) for 84 days at a price of Rs 1.19 per GB. This has been launched to counter Bharti’s Rs 558 prepaid plan, which offers 3GB per day for 82 days or data at Rs 2.27 per GB.

Analysts said that Jio’s response to Bharti’s new plan offerings was on expected lines. Since the fight in the sector is at present concentrated on retaining and expanding market share, the operators will be quick to respond to such offers.

A senior executive working with a top operator said that there can be further price cuts by rivals given the focus on market share not just for Bharti and Jio, but also Vodafone India and Idea Cellular. Although this would impact the company revenues, rising 4G affordability is helping telcos add more 4G subscribers, which should cushion the hit on industry revenue in the medium to long term.