Reliance Jio-bp to set up charging stations for Mahindra e-SUVs in 16 cities, enable smooth EV travel

Reliance Industries’ arm Jio-BP has signed an agreement to lay a network of charging stations at Mahindra & Mahindra dealerships and workshops across the country, initially starting with 16 cities. Jio-BP – a JV between Mukesh Ambani’s RIL and London-based BP – will install DC fast chargers for Mahindra’s e-SUV production line. These stations will be open to the public, hence benefiting all stakeholders in the electric vehicles chain, the conglomerates announced in a joint statement. The two industry giants established their EV partnership in December last year by signing a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The MoU signed between Mahindra and Jio-bp includes possibilities of creation of EV products and services, as well as identifying common goals and interest pertaining to conventional fuels and carbon emissions. In addition to this, the two companies are discussing a battery swapping system under the memorandum of understanding. The joint venture plans to set up charging facilities to help smooth intra- and inter-city travel for EV owners. For this, the two firms aim to cover multiple touch points within the cities and major highways, aided by a digital platform, the statement mentioned.

The e-mobility solution will provide respite regarding issues pertaining to discovery, availability, and navigation of the charging stations, along with all transactional services. “Jio-bp and M&M will together drive electric passenger car adoption in India and help expedite the country’s net zero-emission goals,” the statement read. Mahindra & Mahindra, earlier this month, launched its first C segment, all-electric, XUV400, at the Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai. The car was launched under the manufacturer’s Born Electric Vision, through which, Mahindra aims to launch a range of electric vehicles in the country in the next few years.

The Reliance and bp joint venture is also rapidly expanding their network of fast charging stations. This is not the first partnership that Jio-bp has announced with an EV manufacturer. Earlier in August, Jio-bp joined hands with Hero Electric to establish a charging station and battery swapping network for electric two-wheelers and provide mobility solutions to the owners.

