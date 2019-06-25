Reliance Jio and BSNL are only firms that added subscribers in April

At the end of April, the customer base of Vodafone Idea stood at 393.25 million, followed by Airtel at 321.89 million and Reliance Jio at 314.80 million subscribers.

The number of total wireless subscribers marginally rose to 1,162 million in April, primarily because of additions from Reliance Jio and BSNL. Apart from the two firms, others lost customers in April. The wireless subscriber base stood at 1,161 million in March.

Reliance Jio led additions with 8.08 million subscribers joining its network, followed by BSNL, which saw net addition of 228,586 subscribers. Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel continued losing customers.

The subscriber base of Vodafone Idea declined by 1.58 million while that of Airtel fell by 3.28 million.

Vodafone Idea also continues to lose wireless broadband customers. The company’s wireless broadband subscribers, primarily 4G customers, decreased to 109.64 million at the end of April from 110.20 million in March. Airtel though continued to add 4G subscribers and its base increased to 113.33 million at the end of April, from 112.26 million in March.