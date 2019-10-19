Reliance Jio adds 8.44 million subscribers in August

Reliance Jio continues to be the market leader in wireless broadband space with 348.24 million subscribers comprising 56.58% share.

The mobile subscriber base in the country rose to 1.17 billion in August as compared to 1.16 billion in July, primarily on the back of additions by Reliance Jio while all other operators lost users in the month. As per figures shared by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), Jio added 8.44 million subscribers in August to increase its base to 348.24 million. All the incumbent operators on the other hand lost subscribers, led by Vodafone Idea, which saw its base lighten by 4.95 million, followed by Bharti Airtel which lost 561,135 users. State-run BSNL, which has been adding subscribers over the last many months, also lost 215,320 subscribers.

In terms of broadband subscribers, Airtel maintained the monthly run rate of past few months while additions for Vodafone Idea continue to remain muted. Airtel added 2.8 million wireless broadband users to take its base to 124.30 million.

Vodafone Idea added 0.2 million wireless broadband subscribers in the month to increase its base to 111.09 million. Reliance Jio continues to be the market leader in wireless broadband space with 348.24 million subscribers comprising 56.58% share.