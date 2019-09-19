Reliance Jio added 8.53 million subscribers, Airtel Vodafone Idea lost 6 million users in July: Trai

Vodafone Idea also lost 3.39 million customers as its base fell to 380 million users.

Reliance Jio added 8.53 million subscribers in July, while incumbent operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost a cumulative 6 million users during the month. Apart from Jio, only state-run BSNL added users. The mobile subscriber base of Reliance Jio stood at 339.79 million at the end of July as the company added a healthy number of users.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel (including Tata Teleservices numbers) lost 2.58 million users during the month, bringing down its subscriber base to 328.51 million. Vodafone Idea also lost 3.39 million customers as its base fell to 380 million users. State-run BSNL added an impressive 288,027 mobile users in July, shoring up its user base to 116 million subscribers.

The overall teledensity in India increased to 90.23% at the end of July. The number of broadband subscribers increased to 604.12 million at the end of July.