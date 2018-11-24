Reliance Jio achieves highest Q2 revenue market share in Odisha

Nationally, Jio has reached 27.3 per cent revenue market share in Q2 of 2018-19, whereas Vodafone-Idea remained at 34.4 per cent and Bharti Airtel at 31.7 per cent, as per the TRAI report released Thursday. (IE)

Reliance Jio has achieved 38.6 per cent revenue market share in Odisha during the July-September period of 2018, which is the highest among all states, a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) report said. Referring to the rise in Jio’s revenue market share, a company official said Reliance Industries’ Chairman Mukesh Ambani during his address at the recent ‘Make In Odisha’ conclave in Bhubaneswar, had mentioned about Jio having the widest 4G network coverage in Odisha covering all towns and over 43,000 villages in the state.

“In the past eight months, several million villagers in Odisha have got affordable smartphones. Their lives are being digitally transformed and empowered,” he said. The TRAI report shows Reliance Jio’s revenue market share in Odisha during the quarter was followed by Airtel with Rs 333.49 crore gross revenue (38.2 per cent), Vodafone Idea Rs 138.90 crore (15.9 per cent), BSNL Rs 52.4 crore (6 per cent), Tata Teleservices Rs 10.71 crore and RCOM Rs 4.4 crore.

Nationally, Jio has reached 27.3 per cent revenue market share in Q2 of 2018-19, whereas Vodafone-Idea remained at 34.4 per cent and Bharti Airtel at 31.7 per cent, as per the TRAI report released Thursday. As per TRAI mobile subscriber data as on August 31, 2018, Reliance Jio had 68.45 lakh subscribers in Odisha while Airtel had 1.32 crore subscribers, BSNL 55 lakh, Vodafone 46 lakh, Idea 22 lakh, Tata Teleservices 6.89 lakh in the state.