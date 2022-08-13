scorecardresearch

Reliance Infra net loss narrows to Rs 66.11 cr in June quarter

The company had clocked a consolidated net loss of Rs 95.15 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Written by PTI
Updated:
Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Saturday reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 66.11 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2022.

Total expenditure also increased to Rs 6,714.42 crore compared to Rs 5,208.75 crore earlier.

The company in a statement said Mumbai Metro weekday ridership improved from 240,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 to 310,000 in the first quarter of 2022-23 with 100 per cent train availability and punctuality.

Mumbai Metro is the first metro in the world to launch e-ticket on Whatsapp, it added.

The company said transmission and distribution (T&D) loss remains below 8 per cent in Delhi Discoms backed by high operational efficiencies.

Reliance Infrastructure through its SPVs has executed a portfolio of infrastructure projects such as a metro rail project in Mumbai on build, own, operate and transfer (BOT) basis and nine road projects on BOT basis.

