Reliance Industries to set up 10 gigawatt solar energy project in AP, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday said his group will be investing in Andhra Pradesh to set up a 10 gigawatt renewable solar energy project.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day Global Investors Summit 2023 here, Ambani said under the determined and farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has now become the fastest growing economy in the world. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh has grown phenomenally under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“This morning, I am happy to announce that we will continue our investments and we will invest in 10 GW of renewable solar energy in the state of Andhra Pradesh,” Ambani said. He further said Reliance has invested over Rs 1.50 lakh crore in its KG D-6 assets, developing and supporting gas pipelines.

Today the natural gas produced by Reliance in KG D-6 basin was fuelling the country’s clean energy transition and will contribute to nearly 30 per cent of its gas production. “This is just an example of how important Andhra is to the India story,” he said. According to him, the rollout of Jio True 5G will be completed by the end of 2023 throughout the country.