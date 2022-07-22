Reliance Q1 results LIVE: Mukesh Ambani’s RIL posts 46% jump in net profit to Rs 17955 cr, misses estimates

RIL Q1FY23 results LIVE: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries reported 46 per cent on-year jump in net profit to Rs 17955 crore, missing estimates. Most analysts expected Reliance Industries to double its net profit. Last year in the April-June quarter, RIL had reported a net profit of roughly 12,300 crore. ICICI Direct had estimated a more than double (107%) growth in EBITDA, mainly led by the O2C segment. Motilal Oswal projected a net profit of Rs 24,400 cr, JM Financial Rs 22,494 cr, Emkay Global Rs 25,505 crore, and Yes Securities Rs 28,891 crore. Ahead of RIL results, Reliance Jio posted a net profit of Rs 4,335 crore for the April-June quarter of the current financial year, rising 23 per cent from a year ago.
RIL's April-June revenue was at Rs 223,113 crore, up 54.5% from a year ago.
We expect a consolidated EBITDA of INR424b (+81% YoY/+35% QoQ), fueled by growth in O2C, Jio and Retail segments. We project an EBITDA of INR255b (+123% YoY/+75% QoQ) for the O2C segment, and INR41b (+112% YoY/+11% QoQ) for the Retail segment.
Steady cash flow in O2C segment is expected to continue amid favourable global scenario and will enable RIL to invest in new energy verticals. ICICI Direct
On a year to date basis, RIL stock price has gained 4.12 per cent, and 19 per cent in the last one year.
In the upcoming quarterly results, the domestic brokerage firm expects Reliance Industries to report EBITDA of Rs 40,100 crore (+71% YoY; +28% QoQ), driven by all-time high refining margins, higher oil and gas price realisations, and continued growth in the retail business. “Consolidated PAT is estimated at INR 22,900 crore (+87% YoY, +41% QoQ). Petchem segment is likely to remain a drag,” HDFC Securities added.
Jio’s revenue from operations was at Rs 21,873 crore, coupled with other income of Rs 82 crore the firm reported a revenue of Rs 21,955 crore. This was up 21.9% from the year-ago period when the company reported a total income of Rs 18,008 crore.
Analysts at ICICI Direct Research said that the long term prospects and dominant standing of RIL in each of its product, and service portfolio, provide comfort for long term value creation. RIL’s consumer business will be the growth driver, going ahead. The company has a strong balance sheet while its traditional business will continue to generate steady cash flows amid a favourable global scenario. “We maintain our BUY rating on the stock,” it added.
ICICI Direct– EBITDA: Rs 47,108 crore; Net profit: Rs 27,909 crore
Emkay Global– EBITDA: Rs 42,166 crore; Net profit: Rs 25,504 crore
Yes Securities– EBITDA: Rs 44,318 crore; Net profit: Rs 28,891 crore
Motilal Oswal– EBITDA: Rs 42,400 crore; Net profit: Rs 24,400 crore
JM Financial– EBITDA: Rs 41,796 crore; Net profit: Rs 22,494 crore
Reliance Industries (RIL) share price ended 0.6% up at Rs 2,502.90 apiece on BSE ahead of its fiscal first-quarter results.
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries ltd (RIL) is expected to have continued its robust growth in the April-June quarter, this time helped by stronger refining profitability, better telecom ARPU, and growth in the retail segment. Domestic brokerage firms across Dalal Street have pinned net profit targets for the conglomerate in the range of Rs 23000-27909 crore, which would see RIL at least double its profits from the year-ago period. Reliance Industries will announce its fiscal first-quarter results on Friday, July 22. Read full story
Reliance Jio today reported a net profit of Rs 4,335 crore for the April-June quarter of the current financial year, rising 23% from a year ago, but missing street estimates. The telecom and operator’s standalone revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 21,955 crore. Analysts had expected the telco to post a net profit of around Rs 4,500 crore, aided by strong subscriber addition and growth in Average Revenue Per User (APRU). Read full story