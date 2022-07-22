Reliance Q1 results LIVE: Mukesh Ambani’s RIL posts 46% jump in net profit to Rs 17955 cr, misses estimates

RIL Q1FY23 results LIVE: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries reported 46 per cent on-year jump in net profit to Rs 17955 crore, missing estimates. Most analysts expected Reliance Industries to double its net profit. Last year in the April-June quarter, RIL had reported a net profit of roughly 12,300 crore. ICICI Direct had estimated a more than double (107%) growth in EBITDA, mainly led by the O2C segment. Motilal Oswal projected a net profit of Rs 24,400 cr, JM Financial Rs 22,494 cr, Emkay Global Rs 25,505 crore, and Yes Securities Rs 28,891 crore. Ahead of RIL results, Reliance Jio posted a net profit of Rs 4,335 crore for the April-June quarter of the current financial year, rising 23 per cent from a year ago.

