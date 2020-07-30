RIL Q1 net profit surges over 30%; Mukesh Ambani firm earns Rs 13,233 cr profit in April-June

RIL ’s revenues stood at Rs 1 lakh crore while total income was at Rs 95,626 crore.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) posted a net profit of Rs 13,233 crore for fiscal first quarter, up about 31% on-year from Rs 10,104 crore in the same period previous year. RIL’s total income fell to Rs 95,626 crore in April-June from Rs 165,199 crore in the same period a year ago. Other income increased to Rs 4,388 crore. Expenses for the company fell to Rs 87,000 crore. The oil-to-telecom major had reported a net profit of Rs 6,546 crore in the previous quarter (January-March).

RIL’s revenue from Refining and petrochemicals stood at Rs 46,642 crore and Rs 25,192 crore. The retail business revenue stood at Rs 31,633 crore while digital services revenue was at Rs 21,302 crore. ” BP has acquired 49% equity stake in RBML by way of (i) subscribing to 7.42% equity shares of RBML and (ii) balance by purchase of 41.58% of equity shares in RBML from the Company for an aggregate consideration of Rs 7,629 crore based on the enterprise value of US$ 2.04 billion for RBML,” RIL said. During the quarter, the Company recognised a gain of Rs 4,966 crore.