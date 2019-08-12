Reliance Industries AGM LIVE updates: Mukesh Ambani may launch Jio Phone 3, GigaFiber; where to watch

Reliance AGM Live: With Reliance Industries (RIL) holding its 42nd annual general meeting (AGM) Monday in Mumbai, a few important announcements are expected to made by the Mukesh Ambani-run firm. Among the key announcements, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani may unveil firm’s plans on Jio GigaFiber broadband service and Jio Phone 3 while addressing the shareholders. The AGM, which begins 11 am, can be live streamed on YouTube via the The Flame of Truth and Jio channels and also on the Facebook through the RIL and Jio pages. Meanwhile, RIL reported 6.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 10,104 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019. The consolidated net revenue grew by 22.1 per cent to Rs 172,956 crore in April-June quarter of FY20, as against Rs 141,699 crore in the last quarter. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Highlights
The government is weighing a raft of measures — including “full reimbursement” of various imposts on exports and relaxed lending norms to improve credit flow — to reverse a slide in the growth of outbound shipments in recent months, sources told FE. While the commerce ministry has already circulated a Cabinet note to phase out the flagship Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) with a more WTO-compatible regime under which various state and central levies on inputs consumed in exports will be reimbursed, the government will likely top it up with an assurance that all embedded taxes borne by exporters will be fully refunded.
Marking its first international foray, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Brands has announced to buy out iconic British toy-maker Hamleys in a GBP 67.96 million deal or around Rs 620 crore. Interestingly, Hamleys, founded in 1760, is more than 250 years old and has 167 stores across 18 countries. Reliance Lifestyle Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Brands is the Indian franchise of the Hamleys brand and has 88 stores in India. With this acquisition, the Mukesh Ambani-led firm will catapult to be a major player in the global toy retail industry.
Contribution to India’s economy
“Since its inception, Reliance has contributed more to India’s national wealth than any other business group,” Mukesh Ambani said. Notably, a recent report by Institute for Competitiveness, finds that Reliance Jio’s disruptive entry into the industry has led to at least Rs 60,000 crore in annual savings for Indian consumers.
Where it all started
“My father founded Reliance in 1966 with one just employee and with a meagre capital of only Rs 1000, or about USD 130 at that time. Even then, his dream was to build Reliance as a world-class and world-scale Indian business conglomerate. He realised his dream in his own lifetime,” Mukesh Ambani said at Financial Times ArcelorMittal Boldness in Business Awards in March-18.
ITR Filing 2019: As per section 139(1) of Income Tax Act,1961, every person being a company or a firm; or being a person other than a company or a firm, if his total income is above the the maximum amount which is not chargeable to income-tax, he will have to furnish a return of his income. There are many benefits of filing income tax returns before the due date. Majority of banks ask for a copy of income tax returns for at least three consecutive years to sanction a loan. So if you are planning to take a loan in the future, it can help you if you can furnish your I-T returns.
Reliance Industries Ltd has signed a new pact with its long-time partner BP Plc to sell retail fuel such as petrol and diesel across the country, building on the Mukesh Ambani firm’s existing 1,400 retail fuel outlets. The new joint venture between RIL and BP aims to grow rapidly to a total of 5,500 sites over the next five years, RIL said in a statement. As per the terms of the agreement, Reliance Industries will hold a 51% stake in the new joint venture, while BP will hold the remaining 49%. Notably, the latest joint venture will also include RIL’s aviation fuel business, which currently operates at over 30 airports across India, providing participation in this rapidly-growing market.
India’s most valued firm by market capitalisation Reliance Industries achieved several milestones in the year gone by, one of them being Reliance Retail becoming the first Indian retail company to top Rs 1 lakh crore revenue in FY19. The retail-arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries reported a total income of Rs 1,30,556 crore for 2018-19, 89% more than the previous year’s Rs 69,198 crore, the company said on Thursday. “During FY18-19, we achieved several milestones and made significant strides in building Reliance of the future. Reliance Retail crossed Rs 1,00,000-crore revenue milestone,” Mukesh Ambani, chairman of RIL, said. We take a look at key highlights from Reliance Industries results.
