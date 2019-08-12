Reliance Industries AGM LIVE updates: Mukesh Ambani may launch Jio Phone 3, GigaFiber; where to watch

Income Tax Return 2019: 7 benefits of filing your income tax return

ITR Filing 2019: As per section 139(1) of Income Tax Act,1961, every person being a company or a firm; or being a person other than a company or a firm, if his total income is above the the maximum amount which is not chargeable to income-tax, he will have to furnish a return of his income. There are many benefits of filing income tax returns before the due date. Majority of banks ask for a copy of income tax returns for at least three consecutive years to sanction a loan. So if you are planning to take a loan in the future, it can help you if you can furnish your I-T returns.

Full story