Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani’s sons resign from RInfra board

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani’s sons have resigned from the Reliance Infrastructure board, as per a regulatory filing. Both the sons – Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambai – resigned within six months of their appointment. Date of cessation as directors has been mentioned as January 31 in the filing.

However, no reason has been assigned behind the move. The Ambani brothers had joined the board in October 2019.