Reliance expands FMCG portfolio

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the FMCG arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), on Wednesday announced the expansion of its FMCG portfolio with the launch of a range of home and personal care products.

The new range includes Glimmer beauty soap, Get Real natural soap, Puric hygiene soap (all priced atRs `25 for 100 gm bars), Dozo dishwash bars (in refill packs priced Rs 1, Rs 10 and Rs 30 and a Rs 45 bottle), HomeGuard toilet and floor cleaners and Enzo laundry detergent powder, liquid and bars.

Speaking on the launch, an RCPL spokesperson said the new range was developed keeping the needs “real Indians” in mind. The products will be available across general trade, including kirana stores. The USP would be “quality plus affordability”, said a spokesperson. “For instance, most mass-popular soap brands fall in Grade 2 category with total fatty matter (TFM) below 75%. We will offer Grade 1 (TFM of 75%) at competitive prices.”

The soap range will be available in a number of fragrances and variants. Glimmer, for instance, will be available in rose, jasmine, lavender and floral burst variants; Get Real has sandalwood, neem and mixed herbs; Puric has active power and turmeric aloe.

The company plans to aggressively scale up these launches through omni-channel distribution across India. RRVL operates an integrated omni-channel network of 17,225 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle and pharma consumption baskets, and has partnered with over 2 million merchants through its new commerce initiative.

RCPL’s FMCG portfolio comprises brands from Sosyo Hajoori, confectionary range from Lotus Chocolates, Sri Lanka’s leading biscuit brand Maliban, as well as daily essentials under its own brands, including Independence (includes edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods and other daily need products; piloted in Gujarat last year and is being scaled up now) and Good Life (pulses and Basmati rice), among others.

The company reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 199,704 crore ($26.3 billion) and net profit of Rs 7,055 crore ($931 million) for the year ended March 31, 2022.