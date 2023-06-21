Reliance Consumer Products expands FMCG brand ‘Independence’ to North India

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), onWednesday announced the expansion of its FMCG brand INDEPENDENCE to North India. The FMCG brand offers a range of products including edible oils, grains, pulses, packaged foods and other items for daily needs. The brand was first launched in Gujarat and now INDEPENDENCE products are available for retail across states including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar.

RCPL is working towards empowering Indian consumers with indigenously developed quality products at affordable price points. “With offerings such as atta, edible oil, rice, sugar, glucose biscuit and energy toffee, INDEPENDENCE is set to help offer nutritious tasty food for every Indian household,” RCPL said in a release. Additionally, RCPL is also collaborating with trade partners including manufacturers and kirana stores in order to jointly enhance business opportunities.

In the coming months, the company plans to scale up its distribution reach across online and offline channels to reach more consumers across the country. This will further bolster its FMCG portfolio that comprises brands like Sosyo Hajoori, confectionary range from Lotus Chocolates, Sri Lanka’s leading biscuit brand Maliban, as well as daily essentials under its own brands including Independence, among others.

RRVL operates an integrated omni-channel network of 18,040 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion & lifestyle and pharma segments, through its subsidiaries and affiliates. It has partnered with over 3 million merchants through its new commerce initiative. RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 260,364 crore and net profit of Rs 9,181 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023.