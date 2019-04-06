Reliance Communications’ Punit Garg to be non-executive director

By: | Published: April 6, 2019 12:22 AM

Garg has been working with the Anil Ambani-led firm since 2001.

reliance communivations, anil ambaniThe sale was a result of lenders invoking shares pledged with them.

Debt-laden Reliance Communications (RCom) Friday said Punit Garg has ceased to be executive director of the company but will continue on the board as non-executive director.

“We wish to inform you that Shri Punit Garg…has ceased to be the Executive Director of the Company with effect from April 5, 2019. (He) will continue on the Board of the Company as Non-Executive Director…,” RCom said in a regulatory filing.

Garg has been working with the Anil Ambani-led firm since 2001. He managed RCom's submarine cable business between 2005-2014. He had been serving as executive director at RCom since October 2017. With this change in position, Garg will no longer have to manage day-to-day affairs at RCom.

