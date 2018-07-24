Reliance Communications moves TDSAT against DoT show-cause notice

Reliance Communications (RCom) has moved the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) against the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) show-cause notice for payment of Rs 774 crore for deferred spectrum payment liabilities. Sources said RCom informed the TDSAT on Monday that while the DoT has raised a demand for payment of Rs 774 crore, the said payment has already been made through encashment of bank guarantees by the DoT earlier.

“Therefore, RCom only needs to renew the encahsed bank guarantees, which anyway will be payable only in 2019. RCom has sought time and the TDSAT granted an extension on this till August 10,” the company said. The TDSAT has also directed the DoT that it’s show-cause should not to be effectuated till next hearing on August 10, sources said.

The issue relates to DoT’s show-cause notice asking RCom to pay Rs 774 crore in bank guarantees for deferred spectrum payment liabilities, failing which its licences were to be cancelled. On July 3, the TDSAT asked the DoT to return additional bank guarantee of Rs 2,000 crore to RCom.