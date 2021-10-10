Reliance buys REC Solar for $771 million- statement

A unit of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Sunday it has bought REC Solar Holdings for an enterprise value of $771 million from China National Bluestar (Group) Co Ltd.
A unit of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Sunday it has bought REC Solar Holdings for an enterprise value of $771 million from China National Bluestar (Group) Co Ltd.
The purchase by Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL) follows the June announcement by the parent – operator of the world’s biggest refining complex – that it would invest $10.1 billion in clean energy over three years in a drive to become net carbon zero by 2035.
RNESL said in August it would invest $50 million in U.S. energy storage company Ambri Inc as part of a $144 million investment by Reliance Industries, along with billionaire Bill Gates, investment management firm Paulson & Co and others.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.