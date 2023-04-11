Reliance arm to relaunch Sosyo beverages in Gujarat

Reliance Consumer Products, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm of Reliance Retail Ventures, will soon relaunch beverage brand Sosyo in Gujarat.

Reliance had acquired a 50% equity stake in the Surat-headquartered Sosyo Hajoori Beverages in January this year, with the rest (50%) continuing to be held by the founders, the Hajoori family.

According to sources, the relaunch will see Sosyo, known in Gujarat for its carbonated and local juice drinks, undergo a packaging revamp, with Reliance focusing on the crucial Rs 10-price point to drive sales. The Rs 10-price point, according to experts, remains the key volume driver in the Indian beverage market, accounting for over 60-70% of sales for companies, due to its convenience.

The easy availability of Rs 10 currency also adds to its popularity. Sosyo’s key flavours include mixed fruit, jeera, lemon and orange, with the company also having an energy drink (called Runner), packaged water (called S’eau) and Hajoori’s soda in its portfolio.

Reliance’s strategy this summer is to expand its beverage brands in key markets such as Sosyo in Gujarat and Campa Cola in the south. For the time being, ice cream will be sold under the company’s in-house brand Independence in Gujarat, they added. Reliance executives were not immediately available for comment. But insiders say that the company proposes to scale operations of these brands within these select geographies before rolling them out nationally in the months ahead.

In August last year, Isha Ambani, who leads Reliance’s retail business, had indicated that she intended to scale up the FMCG vertical quickly, as the group sought to expand its presence in the market, led by multinationals such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Nestle, among others.

Last month, the company had launched a range of home and personal care products including beauty soaps under the Glimmer brand name, hygiene brand Puric, a dish wash brand called Dozo, HomeGuard toiler and floor cleaners and Enzo, a detergent brand. These products, according to the company, were launched at reasonable price points to ensure access to quality products. FMCG industry sources say the home and personal care range is around 20-30 per cent lower in terms pricing versus competitors such as Godrej Consumer and HUL.

Earlier, Reliance had stated that it intended to aggressively scale up these launches via omnichannel distribution, including Reliance Retail stores, Jio Mart, and partnerships with over 2 million merchants.