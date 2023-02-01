Reliance announces tie-up with Lanka-based biscuit brand

Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures has entered into a strategic partnership with Sri Lanka-based Maliban Biscuit Manufactories.

Maliban is a biscuit manufacturer in Sri Lanka for the past 70 years with its range of products, including biscuits, crackers, cookies and wafers. The company has expanded its products reach to global markets and exports to over 35 countries across five continents.

Speaking on the association, Isha Ambani, executive director, Reliance Retail Ventures, said, “With this strategic partnership between RCPL and Maliban, we will not only be strengthening our FMCG portfolio through a great brand but will also be able to offer an excellent value proposition through quality products to our Indian consumers.”

RCPL’s vision is to bring to Indian consumers a bouquet of domestic and globally recognised consumer brands and product choices, the company said.

With this partnership, Reliance and Maliban will develop propositions that will strengthen RCPL’s portfolio in the biscuit segment.

RCPL launched its packaged consumer products brand, ‘Independence’ in December 2022 and is creating a distinct and dedicated retail distribution network for its fast-expanding FMCG portfolio.

The company has also been investing in various indigenous brands to offer wide variety of products to consumers. For instance, it recently acquired 50% stake in Gujarat-based Sosyo Hajoori Beverages and home-grown soft drink brand Campa.

According to some reports, it was also in talks to acquire garden, lahori zeera and bindu beverages, among others.

Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of Reliance Industries, operates more than 16,500 own stores and has over 2 million merchants across grocery, electronics, apparel, pharmacy, lingerie, home and furnishing, beauty and personal care. It also operates the network of omni-channel business through Jio Mart, Ajio, Netmeds, Zivame and other online channels.