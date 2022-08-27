Reliance AGM: When, how to watch RIL’s 45th AGM; 5G launch, dividend, what else to expect from Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd is all set to have its Annual General Meeting on Monday, 29 August at 2 pm. RIL’s 45th AGM since IPO will be conducted via video conferencing and other audio-visual means, the company said in stock exchange filings. Reliance’s annual shareholder meeting is a much-awaited event, where RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani often reveals what the oil-to-telecom conglomerate would do next to drive growth. Last year, at the 44th AGM, the billionaire had made a slew of announcements related to the solar and new energy business, along with the launch of the JioPhone Next. Announcing a refundable deposit in its 2017 AGM, to laying out the new energy blueprint with Rs 75,000 crore investment in the one held previous year, RIL is known for making big-bang announcements in this event.

When and how to watch RIL 45th AGM

RIL AGM 2022 will start at 2 PM, and one can watch it via JioMeet, Reliance’ company’s video conferencing solution. To get the AGM JioMeet link, one can WhatsApp ‘Hi’ to +91-7977111111. The chatbot will direct users, shareholders to instructions regarding when and how to watch and register for the AGM.

Also Read: Sensex, Nifty end 5-week gaining streak as bears pushed D-St lower this week; check support, resistance

What to expect from the AGM

RIL dividend announcement: Reliance company has fixed 19 August 2022 as the record date for the FY22 dividend, which is likely to be announced in the RIL’s AGM. “The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM,” the company said in a filing. RIL fixed 22 August as the cut-off date to determine the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM and to attend the AGM.

IPO, listing of consumer businesses: JM Financial expects that at this year’s RIL AGM there could be an announcement of a timeline for the potential listing of its three key businesses of the company – Reliance Jio, Reliance Digital, and the oil to chemical unit (O2C). Many do expect Reliance Industries to come up with an IPO for Reliance Jio soon. Earlier this year, CLSA had projected that Jio’s IPO could be launched this year for an enterprise value of nearly $100 billion.

Meanwhile foreign brokerage JP Morgan, in a note dated 15 June, said it expects RIL’s AGM to be announcement-heavy. It said that expectations run high in the run-up to the AGM and this year (like the last three) centers on concrete timelines being announced for IPOs of the consumer business. “We do not expect any concrete timelines from this year’s AGM on the consumer businesses IPOs (Jio, Retail), even though media reports (BL) have talked about IPOs of these businesses,” it added.

Ravi Singh, VP & Head of Research, Share India Securities, said that the company may also announce the separation of its retail and telecom business from the oil-to-chemical business and respective IPOs for both the segments in its AGM.

5G launch announcement: With 5G auctions over and Reliance Jio being the top bidder, it is also expected that the conglomerate could announce the launch of its 5G service at AGM. Earlier this month, Reliance Jio spent Rs 88,078 crore and acquired a total of 24.7 GHz of spectrum in the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 1800 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz bands. Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also asked telcos to gear up for 5G launch.

Also Read: Trade deficit with Russia zooms to $8.8 bn in Q1

Energy business stake sale: Analysts at JM Financial also expect an announcement on the potential strategic stake sale in O2C, Retail and New Energy business unit of Reliance. The traditional cash cow of Reliance Industries – the O2C business unit could be partially sold, according to investors. Earlier last year, Mukesh Ambani and Saudi Aramco called off their deal to sell a 20% stake in the unit to the latter. Further, a stake sale in the fast-growing retail business or the new energy business has not been ruled out. The company’s retail arm Reliance Retail has grown rapidly over the years while the new energy unit is seen as the future growth engine for the firm.