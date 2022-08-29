Reliance AGM 2022 LIVE: Mukesh Ambani’s succession, retail & Jio IPOs, new energy, 5G telecom plans, dividend

RIL AGM 2022 LIVE: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd is all set to have its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, 29 August at 2 PM. RIL’s 45th AGM since IPO will be conducted via video conferencing and other audio-visual means. RIL has fixed 19 August 2022 as the record date for the FY22 dividend, which is likely to be announced in the RIL’s AGM. With 5G auctions over and Reliance Jio being the top bidder, it is also expected that the conglomerate could announce the launch of its 5G service at AGM. Last year, the billionaire had made a slew of announcements related to the solar and new energy business, along with the launch of the JioPhone Next. The company is likely to announce plans for the progress in New Energy, oil-to-chemical (O2C), IPO for telecom, and retail verticals.
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for August 29, and many expect announcements about share market listing of either Reliance Jio, Retail or O2C businesses along with the launch of 5G services. This year's annual general meeting will be the 45th AGM of Reliance since its IPO (Initial Public Offering). Reliance Industries AGM is a much-awaited event with Mukesh Ambani often revealing what the oil-to-telecom conglomerate would do next to drive growth.
Mukesh Ambani’s once-a-year speech to investors has over time evolved into an eagerly-awaited pronouncement on his $222 billion empire akin to Warren Buffett’s annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. This year, Reliance Industries Ltd.’s investors will be looking for insight on Monday around the company’s 5G rollout, how he plans to unlock the value of his telecom and retail units through separate listings, and when and how his children will take over the reins. Anticipation is high as the 65-year-old billionaire, who built Reliance into India’s largest company by market value and a powerhouse conglomerate, has used the speech for a series of big announcements. Read full story
