Reliance AGM 2018 highlights: Jio Phone 2, GigaFiber to Jio TV; 10 things to know from Mukesh Ambani’s address

RIL 41st AGM: In the much awaited Reliance 41st AGM, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd surprised with several announcements including the JioPhone 2, JioPhone Monsoon Hungama and JioGigaFiber. Since RIL’s last AGM, Reliance Jio has doubled his customer base, said Mukesh Ambani. While addressing the shareholders at Reliance 41st AGM, Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance Industries Ltd has emerged as the highest taxpayers among all the private sector companies in the financial year 2017-2018.

RIL 41st AGM: Top 10 highlights from Reliance AGM 2018

RIL Exports

In Reliance AGM 2018, Mukesh Ambani stated that Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has reached an inflection point. Mukesh Ambani said that Reliance Industries accounts for about 8.9% of the total exports to about 113 countries.

Reliance Jio revenues rise 100%

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the disruptive telecom venture backed by Mukesh Ambani, has doubled its customer base since the last AGM. Surprisingly, Reliance Jio has logged a growth of 100% in the revenues to Rs 69,000 crore.

JioPhone 2

In Reliance 41st AGM, Mukesh Ambani launched JioPhone 2, the updated and modified version of JioPhone which was introduced last year at RIL’s 40th AGM. JioPhone 2 will be available by 15 August 2018, India’s Independence Day, for an introductory price of Rs 2,999.

JioPhone Monsoon Hungama

Users will be allowed to exchange their respective old phones to get the latest JioPhone 2. To avail this feature, customers have to pay Rs 501 along with the old feature phone. You can get a brand new JioPhone for an effective entry price of Rs 501, Mukesh Ambani said at Reliance AGM 2018.

JioGigaFiber — Jio broadband

At Reliance AGM 2018, Mukesh Ambani unveiled “JioGigaFiber” — the fiber-to-home direct broadband service offering from Reliance Jio. The latest Jio Giga Fiber technology will help in better connectivity across the small merchants, SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) and large firms.

Effortless HD entertainment

“Gone are the days of Mbps, now it will be about Gbps,” said Isha Ambani at RIL AGM while introducing JioGigaFiber. According to Mukesh Ambani, JioGigaFiber will allow the users to enjoy HD entertainment on larger television screens, virtual reality gaming digital shopping and much more.

A step ahead towards ‘Digital India’

“Your home will have wall-to-wall Wi-Fi coverage, every appliance, plug point, switch will become smart. You can have cameras giving you 24×7 security monitoring, alerts,” said Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio at Reliance 41st AGM.

Channelising Reliance Retail, Jio Infocomm

We see our biggest growth in creating a hybrid, online-to-offline new commerce platform of 35 crore customer footfalls at Reliance Retail, 21.5 crore Jio customers, 5 crore customers at Jio giga-home and 3 crore small merchants and shop-keepers, said Mukesh Ambani at Reliance AGM.

Reliance Jio latest goal

“With the added functionalities and strong retail presence across India, the goal that I have now set for our Jio team is to enable 100 million users on this JioPhone platform in the shortest possible time and create another world record. Jio has enabled Reliance to strategically reinvent itself as a Technology Platform Company. Digital platforms have become the new-age factories and service providers,” said Mukesh Ambani at Reliance AGM 2018.

Mukesh Ambani’s conclusive statement at RIL’s 41st AGM

“As we kick off our Golden Decade with a flourish, we remind ourselves of Reliance’s unwavering commitment towards India’s rise. May the God Almighty bless us in our endeavour,” said Mukesh Ambani, CMD, RIL on concluding RIL’s 41st AGM 2018.