Reliance ADAG AGM LIVE: Anil Ambani addresses shareholders of Reliance Capital, Reliance Power

Reliance Capital has recently completed 21.54% stake sale in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM) to Nippon Life Insurance of Japan (Nippon) for Rs 3,030 crore. (Bloomberg image)

Reliance ADAG AGM LIVE: Anil Ambani is addressing the shareholders of his Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) group companies. He is addressing the shareholders of Reliance Capital at 10 am; Reliance Infra at 11:15 am; Reliance Power at 12:30 pm; Reliance Home Finance at 1:45 pm; and Reliance Communication at 4 pm. Auditorium of KC College has been chosen as the venue for this AGM. While Anil Ambani will address the AGM for four group companies, shareholders of Reliance Communication (RCom) is to address by Resolution Professional. Anil Ambani announced that as part of the transformation process, Reliance Capital will no longer be in the lending businesses. Reliance Capital will only be a financial shareholder in RCF & RHF to reconverge shareholder value under a new management and shareholding structure and effectively reduce debt of Reliance Capital Group by Rs 25,000 crore. We bring to you live updates.