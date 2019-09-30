Reliance ADAG AGM LIVE: Anil Ambani addresses shareholders of Reliance Capital, Reliance Power

Reliance ADAG AGM LIVE: Anil Ambani is addressing the shareholders of his Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) group companies. He is addressing the shareholders of Reliance Capital at 10 am; Reliance Infra at 11:15 am; Reliance Power at 12:30 pm; Reliance Home Finance at 1:45 pm; and Reliance Communication at 4 pm. Auditorium of KC College has been chosen as the venue for this AGM. While Anil Ambani will address the AGM for four group companies, shareholders of Reliance Communication (RCom) is to address by Resolution Professional. Anil Ambani announced that as part of the transformation process, Reliance Capital will no longer be in the lending businesses. Reliance Capital will only be a financial shareholder in RCF & RHF to reconverge shareholder value under a new management and shareholding structure and effectively reduce debt of Reliance Capital Group by Rs 25,000 crore. We bring to you live updates.
Praising the government for its efforts, Anil Ambani said that in the economy, as in life, there are no quick fixes and there are no short-cuts to heaven. He said that structural seeds take time to grow, mature and blossom and patience is a vital virtue. In less than 4 months, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced her signature style by big, bold ideas and quick, decisive action, he added.
Anil Ambani will address the AGM of Reliance Infra in a few minutes. "A little over 4 months ago, the people of India gave the BJP-led NDA government another 5 years in office, backed by a political mandate more staggering than any decades. This mandate is a tribute to the visionary leadership of one of the great iconic figures of contemporary world politics, our beloved hon’ble prime minister, Narendra Modi," said Anil Ambani.
Reliance Capital's total investment in the life insurance business was Rs 3,000 crore. Reliance has achieved an infinite rate of return in this business from 100% by selling 49% stake in 2 phases to its partner Nippon Life Insurance of Japan, said the group Chairman Anil Ambani.
Group Chairman Anil Ambani concludes his address to Reliance Capital’s shareholders with closing remarks about his confidence that they will emerge ever stronger and create long term sustainable value for all the stakeholders and the country at large. He said that at the Leadership level, he and the entire team of Reliance Group, are fully committed. He added that at the transformed Reliance Capital, both Life and General Insurance businesses will be the company's long term value creators.
"Last week we closed the transaction with our partner Nippon Life Insurance, which created infinite rate of return on Reliance Capital’s investment & Reliance Capital’s stake was valued at over Rs 6,000 crore. These funds are exclusively used for debt reduction to make the company even stronger," Anil Ambani said in the AGM of Reliance Capital.
The asset management business grew to over Rs 4.25 lakh crore and made Reliance amongst the Top 3 players and perhaps the largest player in the Retail Category with over 7 million investors, a recognition of the Reliance franchise and performance, said Anil Ambani.
Anil Ambani announced that as part of the transformation process, Reliance Capital will no longer be in the lending businesses. Reliance Capital will only be a financial shareholder in RCF & RHF to reconverge shareholder value under a new management and shareholding structure and effectively reduce debt of Reliance Capital Group by Rs 25,000 crore.
Our General Insurance business has been growing at a CAGR of over 20% for the last few years and it has strong dedicated workforce of over 30,000 agents, among the largest in the industry, says Anil Ambani.
At comparable multiples, Reliance General Insurance business is currently valued at over Rs 8,000 crores. Reliance General Insurance is already capitalised adequately and needs very minimal capital for its future growth – Anil Ambani
Reliance Life Insurance business has a network of 727 offices and over 58,000 advisors. It is today one of the largest non-banking private life insurers with close to 10 million policyholders – Anil Ambani
Addressing the AGM of Reliance Communications, ADAG Group chairman Anil Ambani last year, he said that Reliance Realty is the only future growth engine for the company.
Reliance Capital has made interest and principal repayments of Rs 72.65 crore on Friday, September 27 and Monday, September 30 on a range of instruments including non-convertible debentures, term loans and inter-corporate deposits.
Financial creditors have made claims worth Rs 57,382 crore from RCom and its two subsidiaries as of June 16. Of this, over Rs 7,000 crore is from group companies themselves and over Rs 47,000 crore are from 53 banks including Rs 14,775 crore from two Chinese lenders.
Shareholders of Reliance Communication will be addressed by Resolution Professional at 4 pm, the last in the group. RCom itself sought bankruptcy early February after its efforts to sell spectrum to Reliance Jio failed due to regulatory delays. RCom is presently going through an insolvency process and the National Company Law Tribunal had in July appointed Aneesh Nanavati of Deloitte as the resolution professional.
AGM of Reliance Home Finance will be addressed at 1:45 pm. Brickwork Ratings and Care Ratings have recently downgraded the rating of Reliance Home Finance to D for Company's long-term debt programme, MLDs, subordinated debt, NCDs public issue, upper Tier-II NCDs and short-term debt programme. Brickwork has stated this action is primarily due to non-payment of Commercial Paper, while CARE said the action is primarily due to delay in servicing of principal on one of the NCDs.
Shares of Anil Ambani-led Reliance AGAG firms R Infra, R Power are trading lower ahead of the AGM scheduled today. RInfra shares are down 5% to Rs 31.85, while RPower shares are trading 1.7% down at Rs 2.37 on BSE.
The Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group has selected KC College auditorium as a venue for his companies’ AGMs this year. Generally, most of the companies based out in Mumbai conduct its AGM at the basement auditorium of Birla Matushree Sabhaghar at Marine Lines.
AGM of Reliance Infra will be addressed at 11:15 am today. The company has pledged 1.5 crore additional shares in Reliance Power. According to a regulatory filing by the company, the reason for encumbrance was the invocation of the pledge against non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.
The first company in the queue of AGM will be Reliance Capital. The company has recently completed 21.54 per cent stake sale in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM) to Nippon Life Insurance of Japan (Nippon) for Rs 3,030 crore. Reliance Capital will further monetise its balance of 4.28 per cent stake in RNAM worth around Rs 700 crore.