Reliance 41st AGM: 10 figures from Mukesh Ambani’s speech that will leave you awe struck

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries conducted its 41st AGM today, in which the chairman of the oil-telecom conglomerate made a slew of announcements, and also shared the progress made by his firm in the last one year. Notably, Reliance Industries, the second most valuable company by market capitalisation, is a giant with presence in almost all the major business verticals. In his address, while Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of Jio Phone 2, JioGigaFiber and JioGigaTV, he also shared some eye-popping figures related to the business. We bring to you 10 mind-boggling figures from Reliance Industries 41st AGM.

Reliance Jio has doubled its customer base to over 215 million in just 22 months from start. This by itself is a world record, as no technology company has been able to achieve such rapid growth anywhere in the world.

Data usage has grown from 125 crore GBs per month to more than 240 crore GBs per month.

Reliance Industries has invested over Rs 250,000 crore for creating boosting digital infrastructure to provide mobile and broadband connectivity across the country, with the largest fiber footprint.

Reliance Retail t is the largest, fastest growing and the most profitable retail company in India. “Our 7,500 stores received over 350 million footfalls last year. Our revenues crossed Rs 69,000 crore, a growth of over 100% year on year,” Mukesh Ambani said.

Reliance trends sells nearly 1.2 crore garments a month or over 33,000 garments every hour.

Through Reliance Fresh, RIL sold sold over 500,000 tonnes of groceries last year, connecting thousands of farmers and small manufacturers to customers.

RIL paid Rs 26,312 crore of customs and excise duty – 6.4 % of India’s total collections during the year.

“Reliance is also the highest Income tax payer in the private sector in India, paying Rs 9,844 crore during the year,” Mukesh Ambani said.

Reliance is the second largest Paraxylene producer in the world and the company’s Jamnagar facility is the largest manufacturing facility of PX in the world with 4.2 million MT of capacity.

RIL continues to be India’s largest exporter accounting for 8.9 % of India’s total merchandise exports with a value of Rs 176,117 crore with access to markets in 113 countries.