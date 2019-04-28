Relaxed norms for setting up firms, other several reforms to boost India’s ease of doing business ranking

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 28, 2019 2:39:43 PM

Other steps, which the government has taken, include clubbing of several forms into one; elimination of fee for incorporation of companies where authorised capital is up to Rs 15 lakh; removal of company seal or rubber stamp; and combined registration for EPFO and ESIC.

India ease of doing business ranking, business ranking india, business india
The government’s initiatives such as relaxed norms for company incorporation, and removing requirement of a bank account for GST registration will help India further improve its ease of doing business ranking of the World Bank this year, a senior official has said.

“Several steps have been initiated by the government this year on all the ten parameters. It will significantly help improve India’s ranking this year,” the official said.

In its annual ‘Doing Business’ report, the World Bank ranks nations based on 10 parameters relating to starting and doing business in a country. These parameters include ease of starting a business, construction permits, getting electricity, getting credit, paying taxes, trade across borders, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency.

The next report is expected to be released in October 2019. India improved its ranking by 23 places to the 77th position in the 2018 report.

Other steps, which the government has taken, include clubbing of several forms into one; elimination of fee for incorporation of companies where authorised capital is up to Rs 15 lakh; removal of company seal or rubber stamp; and combined registration for EPFO and ESIC.

READ ALSO | Rupee, oil prices, Q4 earnings to drive markets in holiday-shortened week, say analysts

The government official added that several reforms have been implemented to improve the trade experience of companies.

These reforms include introduction of a single window for all import and export transactions, integration of all stakeholders such as port and terminal operators at a common platform and fast tracking clearances of consignments at ports.

The government has launched ‘PCS1x’, an upgraded version of the e-commerce portal for Port Community System (PCS), which intends to integrate 27 maritime stakeholders at a common platform.

Further, India has reduced the time and cost of exports and imports through various initiatives, including the implementation of electronic sealing of containers, upgrading of port infrastructure and allowing electronic submission of supporting documents with digital signatures.

India is aiming to improve its ranking within top 50th in the coming years. Improving ranking helps a country to provide a better investment climate for investors.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Relaxed norms for setting up firms, other several reforms to boost India’s ease of doing business ranking
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition