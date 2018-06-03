Relationship becomes difficult when a member sues association: COAI DG

COAI DG said that the issues could have been resolved through conversation but with Jio approaching court the industry body will have to be careful (IE)

Telecom industry body COAI today said that issues with Reliance Jio could have been resolved through conversation as lawsuit against the association makes relationship difficult with the member.

“A good relationship between an association and member is difficult when one of the member sues the association, therefore in this particular situation when suit has been initiated by a member , it causes a certain amount of friction between the two,” COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews told PTI.

He was speaking in reference of Reliance Jio approaching court against remarks of Cellular Operators Association of India in its press statement where it called the company a “back door operator” and other comments which the new entrant felt were made to harm its reputation, commercial interest, advance interest of rival operators and stifle its growth.

The Delhi high Court has admitted the case and issued notices to both COAI and Mathews.

COAI DG said that the issues could have been resolved through conversation but with Jio approaching court the industry body will have to be careful in disclosing development on various matters.

“We see them continuing as member. Hope is that we can get over these matters and continue to work together for benefit of industry and consumers. That is what association is all about. We don’t want these irritance to get in to way but continue to focus on what really association is established to do.

“We believe the allegations are without merit and we intend to defend ourselves vigorously. COAI is well within its rights to hold and voice its views on regulatory and policy issues. The matter is currently sub-judice and we are in the process of considering and evaluating our legal options,” Mathews said.