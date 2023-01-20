Registration of new companies picks up pace in December

Registration of new companies picked up pace in December 2022 to the second highest level this fiscal, indicating an uptick in business sentiment and sustained move towards formalisation.

A total of 16,072 companies were registered with a collective paid-up capital of Rs 617.42 crore in December, according to data from the ministry of corporate affairs. “There was an overall increase of 25% in the number of new registrations in December 2022 when compared to November 2022,” the monthly report noted.

In November, a total of 12,844 companies were registered. December’s company registration is second only to May when 16,513 companies were registered.

Amongst sectors, the largest number of companies were registered in business services (26%) followed by manufacturing (19%), community, personal & social services (14%) and trading (12%) in the month of December.

In all, over 0.13 million companies were set up between April and December this fiscal, higher by about 5% from 0.12 million companies registered in the same period last fiscal.

Nearly 0.17 million companies were incorporated in 2021-22, which was the highest ever thanks to the pick-up after the ebbing of the pandemic, and it is expected that this would be exceeded this fiscal.

Experts however, said that there was no sudden development or looming deadline that would have led to the sudden spurt in incorporation of new companies in December. The data however, indicates a move towards more formalisation of the economy.

“The data indicates there is no dampening of sentiment for creation of a company. People are choosing to get incorporated as a company despite increased reporting and compliance requirement. Another possible reason could be that people can apply for as many as 11 services including issuance of PAN, TAN and allotment of GSTIN while incorporating as a company,” said an expert, who did not wish to be named, adding that even access to bank credit and other financing means becomes easier once incorporated as a company.

KE Raghunathan, National Chairman, Association of Indian Entrepreneurs said the government – both at the state and central level, has been giving a lot of incentives, benefits and support to start ups in the last few months.

“This is also evident from the ‘unacknowledged’ fact that while a number of SMEs have shut down, entrepreneurs continue to pursue their business ambitions by setting up new companies. Due to sudden lock down restrictions, many business models have become outdated and entrepreneurs feel it is beneficial to start a new company than struggle and use the old vehicle for the new business models,” he said.

The government too has announced a number of measures to encourage domestic industry and entrepreneurship, which would also lead to employment and job creation.

According to the MCA data, a total of 2.42 million companies were registered in the country as on December 31, 2022, of which 1.5 million or 61% were active.

During December 2022, a total of 10,441 companies were struck off, of which 10,034 companies’ names were removed from the Register of Companies u/s 248 by the MCA, and 407 applications were received from companies to strike off their names from the register.