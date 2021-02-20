  • MORE MARKET STATS

Register and get licence within 30 days: Delhi govt to private agencies providing domestic workers

February 20, 2021 6:08 PM

The notice, issued by the Labour Department, said the agencies found deploying domestic workers "without registration and licence" would face penalty amounting Rs 50,000.

The agencies registering themselves on the government's e-district portal would get their licence within 30 days, it added.The agencies registering themselves on the government's e-district portal would get their licence within 30 days, it added.

The Delhi government on Saturday directed private placement agencies providing domestic workers to register on its ‘e-district portal’ and procure licence within a month.

“All the private placement agencies providing domestic workers should register themselves on e-district portal. Those placement agencies providing domestic workers, who are registered under Delhi Shops & Establishments Act, 1954, are also directed to register under Delhi Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) ?2014 order on e-district portal. Registration is online and free of cost,” read the notice.

It has also requested the general public, availing services of these agencies for hiring domestic help, to ensure that the agency is registered and licensed under Delhi’s Private Placement order 2014.

