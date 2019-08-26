Reebok, Sprite, Cars24: How ads are doing on screen

Made by UK-based Courtney Phillips, the ad follows the predictable template for fitness products — from stunts to racy beats — scoring low on freshness and execution.

Cars24 — Car bechni ho,

toh Cars24

Verdict: Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays the third umpire resolving a couple’s predicament about selling their car on Cars24 in this ad conceptualised by Spring Marketing Capital. The ad that claims Cars24 offers the best price to sellers, rides merely on Dhoni’s star power and falls short on presenting the app’s features creatively.

rating: 6/10

Reebok —

Split from the pack

Verdict: In this ad for Reebok’s Sole Fury, brand ambassador Varun Dhawan, empowered by his pair of sneakers, breaks away from the daily rut. The picturisation is confusing; whether Dhawan is promoting his Bluetooth earphones or pair of kicks is anybody’s guess. Made by UK-based Courtney Phillips, the ad follows the predictable template for fitness products — from stunts to racy beats — scoring low on freshness and execution.

rating: 4/10

Khadim’s — In step with every Indian

Verdict: To position itself as a youthful brand, Khadim’s has enlisted Kangana Ranaut and Farhan Akhtar in its latest ad. While the two fit the brand’s purpose of establishing a fresh, bold and out-of-the-ordinary imagery, the ad has little that stands out. It looks like one of the glitzy fashion e-commerce ads trying hard to attract the millennials.

rating: 5/10

Sprite — Refreshment

ka best idea

Verdict: In its latest communication, Sprite prides itself on having remained unchanged since 1961, even as the world has seen some incredible technological advancement. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the ad has its casting right with Ishaan Khatter, the young actor who has become the face of all things ‘fresh and bubbly’. Although quirky, the humour lacks fizz this time.

rating: 7/10

Abbott — Follow your heart

Verdict: Abbott’s ad for its insertable cardiac monitor shows how a heart examination can be done anytime and anywhere, without the customary treadmill test. People are seen going about their lives while a doctor is able to monitor them remotely. Although the ad evokes curiosity, it does not address people’s fear of inserting a device into the body or reveal how the ‘breakthrough’ technology works.

rating: 4/10

— Venkata Susmita Biswas