Redington not majorly impacted by India-China tensions: MD

The company has not been importing the products from China, the whole tension of having to mobilise the products and bring them into India is on the shoulders of the vendors, Raj Shankar, MD, Redington, told an analyst call.
Chennai-based Redington, a major player in the distribution of IT, mobility and other technology products, has said the stand-off between India and China has had only minimal impact on the company as it does close to 84% of the purchases in rupee-denominated terms.
The company has not been importing the products from China, the whole tension of having to mobilise the products and bring them into India is on the shoulders of the vendors, Raj Shankar, MD, Redington, told an analyst call.
“Firstly,in India close to 82-84% of the purchases that we do are rupee-denominated. In other words, we are not importing the products from China or any other place…Secondly, more and more vendors have clearly shifted their production and manufacturing base to India and are trying to increase their capacity,” he said.
“The third at best, if there has been an impact, I would say it is more to do with a little bit of supply-related, where we could not get in enough quantities,” he added.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.