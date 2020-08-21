Redington not majorly impacted by India-China tensions: MD

Raj Shankar, MD, Redington

Chennai-based Redington, a major player in the distribution of IT, mobility and other technology products, has said the stand-off between India and China has had only minimal impact on the company as it does close to 84% of the purchases in rupee-denominated terms.

The company has not been importing the products from China, the whole tension of having to mobilise the products and bring them into India is on the shoulders of the vendors, Raj Shankar, MD, Redington, told an analyst call.

“Firstly,in India close to 82-84% of the purchases that we do are rupee-denominated. In other words, we are not importing the products from China or any other place…Secondly, more and more vendors have clearly shifted their production and manufacturing base to India and are trying to increase their capacity,” he said.

“The third at best, if there has been an impact, I would say it is more to do with a little bit of supply-related, where we could not get in enough quantities,” he added.