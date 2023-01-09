Redefining agriculture through precision farming

Agritech has become an attractive avenue for investors with the increasing global demand for healthier food and the growing recognition of the need for sustainable and efficient agriculture.



Nearly 100 Indian agritech startups raised close to $1.33 billion across 139 deals between January 2020 and June 2022, according to Entrackr’s data tracking platform Fintrackr. This includes around 37 deals worth $155 million in 2020, 58 deals worth $636 million in 2021 and 44 deals worth $539 million this year.



Last year, plant bioscience startup Absolute raised $100 million across funding rounds from leading global investors including Sequoia Capital India, Alpha Wave Global (AWI) and Tiger Global at a valuation of $500 Mn. Agam Khare, Founder and CEO of Absolute believes that the next wave of innovations in agritech will be driven by biology and life sciences which will position agriculture at the heart of sustainability solutions – solving the greatest problems humanity faces today and will face in the generations to come.



“At Absolute, we are enabling the transition from traditional agricultural practices to precision farming practices to foster sustainability,” says Khare, adding that there has been considerable growth in the use of precision farming in India in recent years. “For example, the use of sensors to optimise irrigation has increased in some parts of the country. There has also been some adoption of drones for tasks such as crop mapping and pest detection,” Khare states.



Khare is of the opinion that the adoption of precision farming in India continues to grow as awareness of these technologies increases and their cost decreases. “Internet penetration is also a key factor behind the growth of precision farming in India.”



The company’s three core business lines include universal AgCloud business (a fullstack ecosystem for farmers and enterprises), bioabled farm input business and a global trade business across 16 countries.



All this is powered by cutting edge research in biology the startup does at Xenesis Research Institute and captured on its nature intelligence platform.



“Our first service is our proprietary farm inputs products that include bio-abled fertilisers, bio-abled pesticides and bio-abled stimulants,” explains Khare. The range of the company’s bio-abled farm inputs is called Inera and will soon be launched commercially. These inputs have undergone extensive field trials across 50 lac sq. ft. of farms in different climatic zones, he adds.



Upaj, an AgCloud ecosystem, offers farm insurance services, financial products, soil testing, biomarking services and precision advisory across a range of farms – open farms, greenhouses and vertical farms. “Through the use of IoT sensors and other monitoring technologies like earth observatory, Upaj collects data on factors such as soil moisture, nutrient levels, biotic and abiotic stresses, etc. This data is used to generate actionable insights that help farmers make informed decisions about things like irrigation, fertilization, and pest control,” Khare points out, adding that over 1.1 million farmers use the Upaj ecosystem and are shifting towards precision agriculture.



The company’s third key offering is the global trade platform, Silkroute, operating in over 16 countries where it enables growers to gain better incomes by getting into better markets.



“At the heart, what we’re really trying to do is transform agriculture into a bio-abled process; in a way that goes back to being how nature intended it to be,” says Khare.



Speaking about DigiFasal – India’s first DIY marketplace for parametric crop insurance which was launched in November 2022, Khare says, “We partnered with Digisafe with a mission to safeguard the financial interests of farmers. Digisafe’s founders and team combined have over 50 years of work experience in rural insurance space and combining with our tech solutions, we realised there is a huge opportunity to innovate and create better insurance solutions for farmers.”



The company offers insurance across 18,000 pincodes in India with four major insurance companies. “The premium is as low as Rs 100/acre in some of the pincodes. Within a month of launch of this marketplace, we insured farmers across 13 states and 85 districts,” Khare adds.



Over the coming year, the startup will make more products available to farmers across the board with an aim to insure over a million farmers through this marketplace.



For Khare, true breakthrough in agriculture can only come from an unparalleled understanding of why nature and plants behave the way they do, by understanding their choices and preferences and then marrying that science with the latest in technology to build sustainable products and services that impact at scale. “Only when the nature’s intelligence and artificial intelligence are married together, will an exponential shift be seen- substantially increased farmer income, environmental sustainability, and better consumer health,” he says.



So what is stopping Indian farmers from switching to precision farming? Khare lists two reasons. The first being lack of one cohesive solution that can provide farmers with everything that they need to grow better – a true full stack solution from innovative proprietary farm inputs to insurance and financial products to access to global markets. The second being absence of a true agri-tech solution deeply rooted in ag life sciences which perform despite the need of farmers switching their current routine patterns while reducing their dependence on harmful chemicals and irrigation needs.



In the absence of the right advisory and precise know-how, farmers usually end up spending more resources than they need to, Khare states. To make farmers become tech savvy, while Khare thinks the government has a large role to play, but he believes the key lies with young innovators and startups.



The eight-year-old startup started with an idea of a shared future where both people and the planet win together. In 2015, it began as a research initiative to study microscopic details of nature’s molecular building blocks that impact agricultural yield and quality. The company’s idea was inspired by former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s call for the next big revolution in agriculture.



Recalling the most challenging part in his entrepreneurial journey, he says that during his initial days as an entrepreneur, he was operating an automation business. “At that time, the sector was fairly new and we faced challenges while entering this new and unknown market in India, where people were not familiar with industrial-scale robots.

We had to go to factories and explain the benefits and cost implications of using these robots to improve their production lines and solve pressing challenges.”