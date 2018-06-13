Reculta: Picking the right talent – The start-up received seed funding

Vidyarthi Baddireddy, co-founder and CEO, Reculta

AS Campus recruitment emerges as a sure-fire way to recruit freshers from top-notch institutions, HR start-up Reculta Solutions is aiming to help institutions and companies come together to conduct hassle-free hiring processes with the aid of analytics and visualisation tools.

The Noida-based firm is currently building a campus hiring marketplace with an aim to simplify the placement/hiring processes for its principal stakeholders, namely, students, corporates, and colleges. The core team includes Kajal Malik, Vidyarthi Baddireddy, Rajnish Kohli, Utsav Bhattacharjee, and Sanjeev Malladi, who are alumni of FMS Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad. Founded in January 2017, the focus of this HR start-up is primarily the ‘on-campus’ recruitment space and it is working with institutions and companies to help them make better recruitment decisions, says Vidyarthi Baddireddy, co-founder and CEO, Reculta.

Currently, Reculta offers a yearly subscription-based service and charges clients on the basis of its feature sets and volume. Users are offered a resume builder to create their application profile and can receive advice on opportunities in their chosen field through Reculta’s personalised insight service. It caters to over 15 paying customers including top educational institutions such as IIM Ahmedabad, FMS Delhi, IIFT, NMIMS, Symbiosis, IMT, XIMB, IRMA, SPA Delhi and corporates such as P&G, Godrej, RPG Group, Capgemini, and others.

Recently, this start-up that digitises campus placements using cloud technology and data analytics, raised seed funding from CIIE Initiatives, the technology business incubator of IIM Ahmedabad.

Vidyarthi said, “The partnership with CIIE is a recognition of efforts by an institutional investor and is helping us validate the idea and build connections with prospective clients (colleges and corporates), investors and receive advisory on strategy and fundraising.”

Reculta plans to use the funds for expanding its sales and marketing efforts within and outside of India and build its tech capabilities in Machine Learning to provide personalised insights to the users of the platform.

Vipul Patel, vice-president, Investments of CIIE Initiatives, said, “We found the founder-product-market fit in Reculta. The team is great and we are looking forward to supporting the company’s expansion and tech development plan.”