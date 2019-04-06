Record breaking performance by Rourkela Steel Plant in 2018-19

The total sinter production witnessed an increase of 18.9 per cent over FY 2017-18, while best ever pushings were also recorded from our Coke Ovens, RSP said in a statement.

Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) Saturday said it has registered a record breaking performance in 2018-19 by clocking the highest-ever production in all the major areas including hot metal and saleable steel. The plant produced 38,36,421 tonne of hot metal, 36,59,597 tonne of crude steel and 33,34,851 tonne of saleable steel last year which are the best-since-inception with a growth of 15.6 per cent, 13.7 per cent and 13.1 per cent respectively over previous year, it said.

The total sinter production witnessed an increase of 18.9 per cent over FY 2017-18, while best ever pushings were also recorded from our Coke Ovens, RSP said in a statement. On the finished product front too, the plant recorded a rise of 7.4 per cent in plate mill plates, 3 per cent in HR Coil and 4 per cent in CRNO Steel. With escalation in both rail as well as road dispatch the gross dispatch witnessed an increase of 10.3 per cent over FY 2017-18, it said.

RSP also recorded best-ever performance in various key techno-economic parameters like energy conservation, coal to hot metal ratio, specific water conservation, average steel ladle life in SMS-2, highest torpedo ladle life, specific refractory consumption.