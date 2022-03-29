Record beckons for Coal India, FY’22 production likely to exceed 620 million tonnes

Mining major Coal India Ltd is set to post its highest-ever production during the 2021-22 fiscal, topping the 620-million-tonne mark and bucking two years of a declining streak of annual output, a company official said. The miner’s production for the current fiscal stood at 614.4 million tonnes as of March 28.

“We have crossed the previous production highs… and may close the year at around 622 million tonnes,” the official told PTI. Coal despatch is expected to exceed 660 million tonnes for 2021-22. The Centre had set an ambitious target of 670-million-tonne production for the currrent fiscal. The miner had earlier said it was aiming at 640 million tonnes for 2021-22.In 2019-20, the company had produced 602 million tonnes of coal, and in 2020-21, the output stood at 596 million tonnes.