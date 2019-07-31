Recalibrating exposure to dealers in auto sector: Jairam Sridharan, CFO, Axis Bank

Jairam Sridharan, chief financial officer, Axis Bank

Axis Bank is recalibrating some of its exposure to dealers in the auto sector and that got reflected in its single-digit growth figure in the small and medium enterprises (SME) book, chief financial officer Jairam Sridharan told reporters. The lender holds Rs 2,358 crore worth of voluntarily made provisions against stressed exposures, he added. Edited excerpts:

There is a slowdown in the auto sector and consumer demand also seems to have slowed. What is your outlook on that?

You are right that there are clear signs of slowdown in some segments of the economy. However, you’ve also got to realise, the two other things that are happening is that supply of credit in terms of lenders who have got strong franchise and strong balance sheet ability to go ahead and lend, the supply of credit is also somewhat limited, with what has happened in the NBFC side. Supply of credit has come down quite a bit. So that’s a great opportunity for banks which have a strong balance-sheet position and strong risk management in place to go out there and look for quality assets. Right now, we are not out there looking for extraordinary levels of growth. We have our risk criteria in place and our thresholds in place. If we find good risk-adjusted returns, in whichever segment they are, we are happy to take it.

Will you continue with your retail focus?

We have been a balanced bank for a while and we’ll continue to be. As it happens right now, opportunities are more in retail from a risk-adjusted returns perspective. So, you see retail growth rates higher. But this is not a philosophical choice. It is not that we philosophically prefer retail to wholesale. It just so happens that there are good opportunities there at appropriate returns. So, tomorrow if we find a good set of opportunities on the wholesale side, which are well priced for the risk, we’ll do those as well.

Growth in your SME book seems to have slowed. Is that by design?

Not really. We continue to like the SME business. It has historically been one of our best return-driver businesses. The opportunities right now aren’t that strong. So you have seen our growth rate fall.

There are three parts to our SME business — the small segment, which is businesses with turnover between Rs 10-75 crore, the second is between Rs 75-250 crore and the dealer financing, supply chain financing business. What you’re seeing is that the first two businesses are by and large okay. But thanks to the well-articulated developments in the auto sector, supply chain finance, which is more dealer-oriented, we are actually not pushing at this point and we are recalibrating some of the exposure that we have to dealers and that is reflecting in the growth numbers at this point. As we go forward, we will be able to link up some of this through the other two sides where, by and large, risk has remained reasonably benign.

Does the total provisioning made in this quarter capture all stress on your books?

The Rs 3,600-odd crore of provisions that we have made in this quarter, of that non-performing asset (NPA) provisions are about Rs 2,800 crore. Of the rest, some were voluntarily made from our side. There was a similar amount from last quarter and prior quarters as well. The stock of such voluntarily made provisions, which we now hold and which is not counted as part of our provision coverage ratio calculations, is Rs 2,358 crore. So, that is the stock, not the flow created during this quarter.