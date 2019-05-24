REC net profit rises 50 pc to Rs 1,256 crore in March quarter

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 24, 2019 10:43:22 PM

State-owned REC Ltd posted around 50 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,256.13 crore in the March 2019 quarter, mainly on the back of higher income.

The company?s main business is to finance power sector.

State-owned REC Ltd posted around 50 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,256.13 crore in the March 2019 quarter, mainly on the back of higher income.

The company’s standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, was Rs 839.40 crore, a BSE filing said.

Its total income increased to Rs 6,685.90 crore in the March quarter, compared with Rs 5,948.09 crore a year ago.

In the full fiscal 2018-19, the firm’s standalone net profit stood at Rs 5,763.72 crore as against Rs 4,419.89 crore in the year-ago period. Total income was Rs 25,341.16 crore, against Rs 22,467.35 crore in the previous year.

REC Ltd’s consolidated net profit for 2018-19 was Rs 5,741.38 crore, up from Rs 4,450.52 crore a year ago.

The company’s main business is to finance power sector.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. REC net profit rises 50 pc to Rs 1,256 crore in March quarter
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition