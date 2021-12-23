  • MORE MARKET STATS

REC gets USD 169.5 mn from KfW Development Bank

State-owned REC Ltd has signed a pact with KfW Development Bank to avail USD 169.5 million to the power finance sector and renewable energy projects.

Written By PTI
REC offers the lowest interest rates to the renewable energy sector among all the segments being financed by the corporation

State-owned REC Ltd has signed a pact with KfW Development Bank to avail USD 169.5 million to the power finance sector and renewable energy projects.

“REC Ltd has entered into an agreement with KfW Development Bank for availing ODA (official development assistance) term loan of USD 169.5 million under the Indo-German Bilateral Partnership in accordance with the approval granted by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India,” the power ministry said in a statement.

The proceeds of the ODA loan will be deployed for part-financing of innovative solar PV technology-based power generation projects in India at competitive interest rates, according to the statement. This is the fifth credit line signed between REC Ltd and KfW for financing power sector projects and the third credit line for the financing of renewable energy projects.

REC is continuously re-shaping its policies to align with market requirements and developing financial solutions and mechanisms that create scalable and effective ways of channelising both public and private investments in the renewable energy space.

As a testament to this, REC offers the lowest interest rates to the renewable energy sector among all the segments being financed by the corporation, it stated.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
FIEO aims at USD 460-475 bn exports next fiscal yearexport