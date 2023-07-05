REC extends Rs 4,785 crore loan to HRRL for green field refinery project in Barmer

State-owned REC Ltd said that it has extended a loan of Rs 4,785 crore to HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL). The loan is to facilitate setting up a green field refinery cum petrochemical complex in Barmer district, Rajasthan. The loan has been extended as part of a consortium arrangement for Rs 48,625 crore, wherein the share of REC Limited is Rs 4,785 crores, said the Ministry of Power in a release. The refinery cum complex will have a capacity of 9 Million Metric Tonnes per Annum (MMTA), and would entail a total project cost of Rs 72,937 crore.

HRRL is a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Rajasthan government. HPCL holds a 74 per cent equity stake in HRRL while the remaining 26 per cent is held by the Government of Rajasthan.

Besides setting up an energy-efficient and environment-friendly refinery cum petrochemical complex with a capacity of 9 MMTPA, the project involves setting up a pipeline for transportation of both Rajasthan Crude and imported crude; a pipeline for transportation of water to the refinery site; a captive Power Plant for meeting refinery power and steam requirement; crude and product storage facilities; and township and allied facilities and utilities.

It will produce clean fuels such as BS-VI grade Motor Spirit (MS or Petrol) & BS-VI grade High-Speed Diesel (HSD or Diesel) and Petrochemical products such as Polypropylene, Butadiene, LLDPE, HDPE, Benzene and Toluene. The project is aimed to serve the increased demand of petroleum and petrochemical products in the country and the Western, Northern and Central parts of India in particular.

REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSU under the Ministry of Power, is an NBFC focusing on power sector financing and development across India. It provides financial assistance to state electricity boards, state governments, central/state power utilities, independent power producers, rural electric cooperatives and private sector utilities.