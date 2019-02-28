REC announces Rs 11 per share interim dividend; board OKs hiking borrowing limit

By: | Published: February 28, 2019 7:24 PM

The interim dividend will be paid or dispatched on March 19 to those shareholders, according to the statement.

REC, interim dividend, market borrowing limit, Capital Gains Tax Exemption Bonds, Income Tax ActThe interim dividend will be paid or dispatched on March 19 to those shareholders, according to the statement.

State-run REC’s board Thursday decided to approve an interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of Rs 10 each and also increased its overall market borrowing limit to Rs 85,000 crore from the earlier Rs 60,000 for the current financial year. Board approved declaration and payment of interim dividend at Rs 11 per equity share of Rs 10 each for 2018-19 in a meeting held on Thursday, a company statement said.

The interim dividend will be paid or dispatched on March 19 to those shareholders, according to the statement. The board also approved modification in limits of the existing market borrowing programme under various debt segments for 2018-19 from 60,000 crore to 85,000 crore. However, the board deferred proposal regarding market borrowing for 2019-20.

Also read| 5.5 crore-passenger market at stake: UDAN’s progress and challenges

Besides, the board also approved the launch of Capital Gains Tax Exemption Bonds (Series XIII) under Section 54EC of the Income Tax Act, 1961, to raise Rs 2,500 crore on a private placement basis with green shoe option to retain oversubscription. The bonds are in the nature of secured debentures of face value Rs 10,000 each. Further, the issue will open on April 1 this year and close on March 31, 2020, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. REC announces Rs 11 per share interim dividend; board OKs hiking borrowing limit
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition