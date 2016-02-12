​​ ​
  3. Rebel Wilson has ‘nothing to hide’ over fake age claims

Rebel Wilson has ‘nothing to hide’ over fake age claims

Rebel Wilson has recently slammed the claims that she faked her name and age, saying that she doesn't have anything to hide.

By: | Published: February 12, 2016 1:55 AM

Rebel Wilson has recently slammed the claims that she faked her name and age, saying that she doesn’t have anything to hide.

The 35-year-old actress said that it is hard for people to write something bad about her, reports People magazine.

She added, “You know, I don’t have a drug addiction or a secret child. But I think when I did go to America, I kind of just stopped saying my age.”

The topic of Wilson’s age made headlines last year, when a former classmate accused the actress of being seven years older than what the media had been reporting. She also claimed Wilson went by a different name in high school.

At that time, the actress rubbed off the claims by tweeting, “OMG I’m actually a 100 year old mermaid formerly known as “CC Chalice” ….thanks shady Australian press for your tall poppy syndrome x.”

Wilson said that when a person works in America he needs to show his passport for every single job so it’s not possible to hide their age.

She added that she was just being a lady and didn’t tell her age when she moved to America and that’s what most actresses do.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top