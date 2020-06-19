Realtors’ body CREDAI asks members not to depend on products made in China

CREDAI has asked all allied industries, which supply building materials to the real estate developers, to make products locally.(File Image: PTI)

Realtors’ apex body CREDAI on Friday asked its 20,000 developer members not to depend on products manufactured in China and promote India-made goods.

“Standing in solidarity with the nation and as a mark of tribute and respect to the Galwan valley martyrs, CREDAI has urged upon its members not to depend on goods manufactured in China and encourage usage of Swadeshi products,” the association said in a statement.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on Monday night.

CREDAI has asked all allied industries, which supply building materials to the real estate developers, to make products locally.

Satish Magar, President, CREDAI National said, we appeal to our member developers not to depend on Chinese goods and embrace ‘Swadeshi’ or ‘Made in India’ way of life and business.”

He said the association has requested all the 250 allied industries, which are linked to the real estate sector to manufacture these products locally, especially the ones which are currently being imported from China.

Due to COVID-19, the association said there is a disruption in supply chain emanating from China which led to delay in completion of projects.

Local production and purchase will lead to reduced procurement time, minimal loss of production hours and increased employment opportunities, it added.

Most of the raw materials used in the industry is already being manufactured by the MSME sector in the country, CREDAI said and assured all support to the local manufacturers.

The real estate sector already employs more than 52 million workforce in the country and this move will further multiply employment opportunities and give the required stimulus to the economy, it said.

Established in 1999, The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) is the apex body for private real estate developers in India, representing over 20,000 developers through 21 states and 220 city chapters across the country.