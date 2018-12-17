Realme U1 review: Good pick in the mid-range segment; check price and specifications

At its core, Realme U1 is a selfie-centric phone, powered by the MediaTeK Helio P70 processor.

If there is a brand that has stood out in the highly cluttered Indian mobile phone market, that has to be Realme. This sub-brand from China’s popular smartphone maker Oppo has been able to carve a niche for itself with some of its offerings—Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1—that are a nice blend of good design and powerful performance. The company’s new device, Realme U1, is available on Amazon and is drawing a lot of attention as it comes packed with decent specs and is a good pick in the mid-range segment. Let us take a look at some of its features and performance.

At its core, Realme U1 is a selfie-centric phone, powered by the MediaTeK Helio P70 processor. The P70 chip is the latest and most powerful chip in the MediaTek P-Series. The device comes in two variants: 3GB RAM + 32 GB ROM at `11,999 and 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM at Rs 14,499 in three colours—Fiery Gold, Ambitious Black and Brave Blue; the Fiery Gold version will be available from around New Year, 2019. Targeted at selfie lovers, the smartphone comes with an AI 25MP front camera powered by Sony’s IMX576 light sensor with its strong bottom imaging capacity. With more powerful fundamental computing capacity and image processing, it supports users to take great selfies, aided by Realme U1’s Helio P70 processing platform.

The Realme U1 cameras have been specifically developed to showcase Indian people’s skin tones, and precisely capturing details of eyes and hair, through 296 facial identification points. The device also offers a group selfie beauty mode featuring algorithms that automatically identify genders in the same photo and apply the most suitable beautification solutions without tempering, slimming and whitening.

Realme U1 comes with a 13MP+2MP duel rear camera. The 13MP master camera clearly recovers objects and precisely presents all details; the 2MP secondary camera shows the depth-of-field and bokeh effects and adds more fun. The smart camera phone also supports 90fps/720P slow-mo video capture to slow down the wonderful moments in life for more fun.

In terms of appearance, the Realme U1 has adopted a more fashionable and bold design style, replacing plain, solid design with a unique light pillar effect. In different lighting, rotating the mobile phone shows off a unique textured look from different angles. To achieve this, the back panel is constructed using a 13-layer micron-level coating that has been baked and polished at a very high temperature, with layers finely joined to achieve atomic-level bonding between the laminates. The result is a back cover that combines transparency and rugged durability. The 6.3-inch Dewdrop Full Screen is highly integrated with the front camera, light sensor and distance sensor, and a receiver adopting a new channel sound transmission design, all integrated into the “dewdrop” and embedded in the top of the screen. The U1 has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8% and a screen ratio of 19.5:9, for ultra-wide field of view that greatly enhances the efficiency of information presentation.

Overall, a strikingly beautiful Android phone that is sure to be popular, especially with selfie lovers.

* Estimated street price: `11,999 (3GB RAM + 32 GB ROM); Rs 14,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM)