Realme elevates Madhav Sheth to global strategy role

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has elevated its India head Madhav Sheth to a global strategy role. This comes amid talk that the company is looking to bring in a Chinese executive to look after the India operations.

Sheth, who served as its India CEO for five years, tweeted on Friday: “Exciting news! I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve accepted a new role as VP for Business and Corporate Strategy (Global). Excited to take this opportunity and contribute to the company’s success.”

Apart from heading the Indian operations, Sheth also looked after some key markets like Europe.

Sheth, a graduate from Harvard Business School, was sales director of Oppo before joining Realme. Under Sheth’s leadership, Realme diversified into smart TVs, smart wearables, smart hearables, and increased its offline presence in the country.

According to IDC, Realme has a 14.5% market share in India. In 2022, the company’s shipments fell 13.5% to 20.9 million. It is among the top five smartphone brands in the country.