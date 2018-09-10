Realme 2: A good choice in budget segment

Realme 2 is packed with an octa-core processor Snapdragon 450, with the powerful GPU Adreno 506.

Competition is fierce in the mid-range smartphone segment, a key area of focus for the many handset makers that want to stay relevant in India’s fast-growing mobile landscape. Realme, the sub-brand from China’s widely popular brand Oppo, is the latest player to be generating a lot of excitement in the marketplace, courtesy its latest device—Realme 2. Available exclusively on Flipkart, the new device is said to be the first to offer a Notch full screen in the sub-Rs10,000 segment.

The Realme 2 is available in three stylish colours—Diamond Black, Diamond Red and Diamond Blue—in two versions: 3GB RAM+32GB ROM priced at `8,990 and 4GB RAM+64GB ROM priced at Rs 10,990. Our trial unit was a Diamond Black 4+64G variant, it looks stylish, has a heady mix of hardware and software, and offers a good web surfing experience. We take a look at some of its features and overall performance.

Realme 2 is a good-looking phone that features an exquisite diamond appearance with elaborate craftsmanship. It is made up of 12-layer nano-tech composite material which is also scratch-resistant. The device sports a Notch full screen with a 6.2 inch HD+ display, that promises an immersive experience with a length-width ratio of 19:9. Its screen-body ratio reaches up to 88.8% which is one of the highest in its price segment. The Notch screen brings with it many user-friendly features like several short-cuts on the Notch area to apps such as WhatsApp, SMS and others, without exiting your game or video in the full landscape mode.

Focusing on an all-round performance in the budget- friendly segment, Realme 2 is packed with an octa-core processor Snapdragon 450, with the powerful GPU Adreno 506. With the built-in AI Gaming Acceleration boosting performance, users can enjoy a seamless gaming experience on Realme 2. Both the versions (3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB) support triple-slot, so you can use dual 4G SIM cards, and one SD card which is expandable to 256GB.

The combination of Snapdragon octa-core processor 450 and 4230mAh battery will ensure smooth performance and reduce heating and battery consumption.

For the rear dual camera, Realme 2 comes with a 13MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera, which uses PDAF fast focusing technology for users to seize wonderful moments even in low light. The Bokeh effect of the camera helps the frame to be sharper and the blurred background to be more natural, offering probably the best portrait effects in this price segment. As for the 8MP selfie camera, the AI Shot in Realme 2 intelligently recognises 296 facial points and accordingly gives customised beauty effects, even for the body and group selfie.

In terms of everyday performance, the Realme 2 is a smooth and fast phone with good build quality. It loads web pages quickly and is generally easy to navigate. There is no observable screen lagging and movies and videos can be played in good quality with its sharp high definition display. It is also good at taking photos.