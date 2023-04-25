Real estate trends making a comeback

– By Rahul Thomas

The economic, social, and cultural environments are only a few variables that impact the real estate market. Since investors and potential homebuyers have various needs and preferences, the market is subject to shifting trends. In addition, the real estate industry is flexible and responsive to changing investor and customer needs. As a result, shifts in consumer preferences, the economy, or social concerns may affect the market. This article explores the most recent market trends, including the rising demand for large 2-BHK flats, the appearance of new 1-BHK home designs, and the importance of emotional attachment to a particular location in influencing investment choices.

Location attachment: Many homebuyers are drawn to a specific area for investment due to personal preferences or sentimental value. Homebuyers often feel a deep passion for a particular area because it has been a family home for generations or because of personal memories associated with the locality. A person’s emotional investment in a piece of real estate might influence their decision to purchase and their desire to keep the property for a long time. Although the financial gain is usually the driving force behind a real estate investment, a buyer’s emotional connection to the neighbourhood should not be overlooked. Real estate investors should seriously consider a property’s location because of its profound effect on the asset’s value and growth possibilities. For instance, real estate near schools, parks, and shopping areas is likely to fetch a higher price and be in more demand. Today’s homebuyers want ultra-contemporary buildings in lush, familiar community settings with cutting-edge facilities.

Large 2 BHKs: The rising popularity of the hybrid work paradigm and working from home has increased the demand for larger living areas. The pandemic of COVID-19 and the emergence of hybrid working have radically altered how we live and work. As more individuals work from home, extra space has become increasingly critical. As urban areas grow, residents seek homes to accommodate their growing families. These larger apartments provide a level of adaptability that smaller homes cannot equal, whether you need a dedicated office space, a dedicated play area for the kids, or a dedicated guest room. The higher resale value of larger 2-BHK apartments over smaller ones makes them desirable for homebuyers. Also, they appeal to the dreams of many people who want larger homes to represent their success and accomplishment. The growing popularity of 2-BHKs reflects city inhabitants’ changing needs and wants for privacy, convenience, and financial savings.

Also Read Piyush Goyal invites big, small retailers to join ONDC

Variations in One-BHK homes: Recently, luxury-packed single-BHK houses have become popular in the real estate market. Several factors, including a shift in homebuyer tastes, drive this trend. The evolution of one-bedroom dwellings today allows for better layout and design flexibility, resulting in more efficient use of space and better usefulness. Some one-bedroom homes, for example, now have space that fills in for a home office or extra living space. Furthermore, numerous one-bedroom home variants now include facilities traditionally reserved for larger homes, such as built-in storage, modular kitchens, and high-end finishes. This trend especially appeals to single professionals, young couples, and small families looking for a cost-effective solution without sacrificing beauty or utility. Overall, the variety trend in one-bedroom homes shows a growing demand for flexible and practical living spaces that meet the needs and tastes of modern purchasers.

Nuclear families: Families, which consist of parents and their children, have become increasingly common in recent times, and as a result, the residential sector has been adapting to this trend. Two-BHK apartments have gained immense popularity among young couples and small families. This surge in demand is because most nuclear families, including financially independent primary carers, require at least two bedrooms. They typically prefer homes with space for themselves and more people as needed. This is because nuclear families often have relatives or friends visiting them or are planning to have kids in the future, and they require extra space to accommodate their guests or children. Thus, developers and builders are focusing on designing homes that maximise space and offer high-tech amenities to cater to the evolving needs of nuclear families.

(Rahul Thomas is the whole time director at Suraj Estate Developers Ltd. Views expressed are the author’s own.)