Real Estate: Hiranandani Group offers homes with millennials in mind

According to Niranjan Hiranandani, MD, Hiranandani Group, “We sell holistic living in a township culture and not just an apartment. Hiranandani Homes encompasses values like work-life balance, community living, township conveniences, sustainable ecosystem to enrich quality of life and offers value proposition to the homebuyers.”

The Hiranandani Group is offering studio living at its Hiranandani Thane township, near Mumbai, targeting millennials.

The group is offering affordable luxury living to ‘new-age millennials’, who have surprised the sector with a great influx of buyers recently. Well-educated and tech-driven, they believe in career mobility across geographies. With a rise in economic growth and job security, there has been an increase in disposable income.

Moreover, the new-age populace has been considering buying homes in their early years of life to combat the unprecedented Covid crisis.

According to Niranjan Hiranandani, MD, Hiranandani Group, “We sell holistic living in a township culture and not just an apartment. Hiranandani Homes encompasses values like work-life balance, community living, township conveniences, sustainable ecosystem to enrich quality of life and offers value proposition to the homebuyers.”

“ Today’s insta millennials desire a multifunctional, easy-upkeep, relaxed life with all comforts in proximity. This ivy league generation post-Covid trauma is considering buying their first home, and Hiranandani Studios befits the taste and preferences. Open-living layouts, flexi-modular furniture, home automation, motion sensory devices, voice commanding gadgets, and wi-fi homes as a perfect mix of an upscaled lifestyle”.