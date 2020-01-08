Ready to pay Rs 410 crore to acquire Adhunik Metaliks: Liberty House to NCLAT

The bench has scheduled the matter for orders on January 17.

The UK-based Liberty House on Tuesday informed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that it was ready to pay Rs 410 crore for acquiring the Kolkata-based insolvent steelmaker Adhunik Metaliks. The two-member NCLAT bench, headed by its chairperson justice.

SJ Mukhopadhaya, has given Liberty House time till January 9 to submit an “affidavit giving therein its unconditional and unqualified proposal showing timeframe for implementation of the plan”.

The bench has directed the counsel appearing on behalf of Liberty House to serve a copy of the affidavit to the counsels of both the committee of creditors (CoC) and the liquidator and has asked them to file their respective replies by January 14. It has scheduled the matter for orders on January 17.

During the course of the argument, the counsel appearing on behalf of Liberty House said the company was ready to pay Rs 410 crore within the next 15 days. The counsel appearing on behalf of the CoC, however, said that he was appalled by the submission since the company had been talking about making the payment since September 2018.

The Kolkata bench of the NCLT had in July 2018 approved the resolution plan submitted by Liberty House, with lenders agreeing to take a haircut of around 92% and settling for Rs 410 crore against their outstanding dues of Rs 5,370 crore. But the London-based company failed to make the payment.

The lenders to Adhunik Metaliks are SBI, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, IFCI, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank and SREI Infrastructure Finance, among others.