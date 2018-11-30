Read: Interview of Sunil Raina; he is President of Lava International

Sunil Raina, President & Business Head, Lava International

The Job

I have been with Lava for over eight years now and each day has been full of excitement. Our company’s vision of empowering people to do more, be more is so inspirational that the work I do has ceased to be a job and has become a mission. I have no complaints with what I do on the job but yes, someday I would love to take a long holiday.

The Weekdays

I start my day at 6 am with half an hour of breathing exercises and half an hour of physical exercises. On my way to office I read for 30 to 45 minutes. I like to start my day’s work on time at 9:30 am. Punctuality is important to me as I believe one must have respect for one’s own time and for others’ too. I really enjoy the creative process of finding solutions to customer problems. I am a strong believer of the ‘customer first’ philosophy and I make it a point that every part of the organisation understands customers thoroughly.

The Weekend

My weekends are usually quiet. I do some reading, listen to music and go out for dinner. Sometimes, I meet friends over lunch or dinner.

The Toys

My phone tops the list. Since I am a music lover, my music system is a quintessential part of my life. Lately, Alexa (Amazon Echo) has made life much more convenient.

The Logos

When it comes to cars, I am a fan of Honda for its quality and driving pleasure. I am not too loyal when it comes to my clothes. My choice of final purchase depends on what matches my preference for design and colours.

— As told to Sapna Nair