Read interview of Sunil Nayyar; he is MD of Sony India

Sunil Nayyar; he is MD of Sony India

The Job

I am driven by motivated teams and encourage people at the workplace to unleash their power to achieve challenging goals. Creativity and passion further encourage me to develop a rhythm for our business.

Ultimately, it is the happiness of my team members that gives me an immense sense of satisfaction at work. Additionally, I also like the unpredictability of our business, as the risks involved give me an adrenaline rush and the challenges that the job brings with it make me think more creatively.

I get put off by people who lack accountability and responsibility for their tasks, especially under given timelines. I value time immensely and I believe respect for deadlines in a fast-paced working environment is crucial for success. I also believe that a task undertaken without passion may not reap the desired results.

The Weekdays

I prefer getting up early, so my day usually starts at 6 am with a small prayer as I am a firm believer in divine powers. This is followed by a regular workout session, be it exercising, yoga or hitting the gym as it helps me stay fit and ease out any mental pressure. The drive to office is me-time, when I introspect and plan out my schedule for the day. Once I reach office, time flies as I am surrounded by my wonderful colleagues who work relentlessly towards achieving targets, and I do my bit to support and guide them.

The Weekend

My weekends are about giving time to myself and my family. My weekday schedule leaves me with little family time so I make that extra effort to be surrounded by them over the weekend, take them out for shopping, a movie or dinner. As a family, we love exploring new cuisines, so we experiment with new restaurants quite frequently. We also love hosting parties for our family and friends.

The Toys

My phone is my constant companion; it is a gadget that I cannot do without. The other two gadgets are my travel essentials — my e-reader and my headphones. I enjoy reading and listening to music when I am on the move.

The Logos

BMW, Tag Heuer and Lacoste are some of my favourite brands.

— As told to Ananya Saha