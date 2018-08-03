READ: Interview of Raghav Chandra, Co-Founder of Urbanclap.com

UrbanClap.com

The Job

The satisfaction of doing something meaningful and ever-impactful is the greatest perk. Being a part of something bigger, creating jobs, empowering individuals, structuring the offline gig-economy — it sums up to leading the ‘changing India’ mission. This makes me feel highly energised.

To top it all, I work with young folks full of energy — we play Frisbee together, sing and jam together, party together and work together.

The Weekdays

My day begins at 6:30 am and involves heading to the park with a professional fitness trainer. The travel time between Delhi and Gurgaon ensures I have ample time to introspect about work, nurture relationships with remote family-friends, and catch up on Instagram. I like to weave my day with alone time and team discussions. I look forward the most towards working with the junior-most engineers in the team — helping them think through problems really tests your own ability to problem solve. I dislike update discussions with no end-goal — something we actively try to avoid.

The Weekend

There are two types of weekends. Either it’s the lazy kind — sit at home, binge watch Netflix, add a few Marvel movies, and eat all-you-can junk food. Or the exploring weekends — visit new fusion cafes around South Delhi with housemates, try getting a squash game or swimming on Sunday morning, organising a board-game night, or going Salsa dancing.

The must-do for all Sunday mornings is spa-at-home. It has now become a trigger to relax and meditate.

The Gadgets

Phone and Bluetooth ear plugs. I am a big android fan boy, and can’t do without my phone.

I might not be the most avid reader, but the Kindle must always be in my bag for the days I want to read.

The Logos

Google — I like the Google ecosystem when it comes to smartphones. Nike — somehow, I always find myself wearing Nike shoes. Lays — I might have taken No one can eat just one too literally.

— As told to Ananya Saha